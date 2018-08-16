Jeremih Responds To Teyana Taylor’s Tortured Tour Talk And She Says THIS

Jeremih Posts Lil Duval Song With Teyana Taylor’s #KTSE Hashtag

Wednesday Teyana Taylor aired Jeremih out on Twitter AND Instagram live, revealing how the Chicago singer/songwriter mistreated her during their #LaterThatNight tour. Sadly tensions grew to the point where Tayor felt she could no longer participate in the tour.

in a Instagram live Taylor cited incidents of sabotage from Jeremih and his camp, claiming they were responsible with leaving the stage wet with water at one date putting her in danger. She also mentioned issues with her lights, sound and problems Jeremih created by monopolizing use of video staff. Teyana was met with enormous support from her fans, meanwhile Jeremih opted to respond using Lil Duval’s hit song.

#KTSE A post shared by Thumpy Johnson (@jeremih) on Aug 15, 2018 at 1:02pm PDT

Interesting choice of caption though. #KTSE — the title of Teyana’s album. Mind you the hashtag is an abbreviation for Keep That Same Energy. Which might be interpreted as a threat by some. Teyana clapped back in Jeremih’s comments saying “U know u don’t want no smoke ni**a.” She also added, “Princess” as well. Interestingly enough in her original tweets she spoke about Jeremih performing from his “Princess Chair.”

But things may take a turn for the worse because now Teyana’s husband Iman is involved. The NBA player left a comment letting Jeremih know, “If this is a threat send it my way.” Do you think Jeremih should be concerned that Iman will deliver a fade?

What do you think about this R&Beef? Is this something that Jeremih’s career can EVER recover from? Should he just issue an apology and pray that the public will take it as a sign of him taking the high road? Or is making new music the best answer to resolving this public relations crisis?

Hit the flip to see Jeremih’s performance throne aka “Princess Chair.”