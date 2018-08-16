A Lil Positivity: Travis Scott Helps Pay For The Funeral Costs Of A Fan’s Mother

Travis Scott Helped With A Fan’s Mother’s Funeral Costs

One deserving Travis Scott fan received a generous donation from the rapper himself to help cover funeral expenses for his late mother.

Peter Valdriz was one of the many fans who responded to Travis Scott’s tweet earlier this week promising to unload a total of $100,000 via the Cash app to his very enthusiastic supporters. “This would definitely help with my Mom’s funeral cost,” Valdriz stated in his reply.

This would definitely help with my Mom’s funeral cost. It’s worth a shot. $PeterValdriz #ASTROWORLD https://t.co/CbRNInN2gH — Peter Valdriz (@impistolpete33) August 15, 2018

The Astroworld rapper later hit the fan with $800, adding that it’s “not much, but hope can help” along with a sweet message about his mother always shining down on him. Peter was one of many fans who received money from Scott after he tweeted about emptying his account, but this story in particular obviously struck a nerve for many.

Peter Valdriz spoke with TMZ after Scott blessed him with generous donation, letting the world and the rapper in particular know how much the money and the meaning behind it meant to him and his family.

“Knowing that someone is out there trying to help us during this difficult time means the world to us,” Valdriz told TMZ on Thursday. The fan’s mother, who died earlier this month due to complications from a brain virus, would have turned 52 on the same day that Scott gave him the donation. Following Scott’s contribution, Valdriz also added that other strangers saw his name of Cash app and ended up pitching in to help him with additional funeral costs, as well.

It’s amazing to see rappers giving back to their fans in a multitude of ways, especially when the one in need is going through such a rough time losing an important family member.

Travis’ recent project Astroworld sold a whopping 537,000 units earned in its first week, which is obviously a product of an extremely dedicated and excited fan base. It’s nice to see that Scott knows how much his fans do for him, and wanted to give that same energy back.