R.I.P. ‘Queen Of Soul’ Aretha Franklin Dies At 76

Aretha Franklin Dies

The Queen of Soul has died. Aretha Franklin passed away today at age 76 in her Detroit home. NewsOne and Roland Martin confirmed the news today, August 16.

BREAKING NEWS: Aretha Franklin has died — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) August 16, 2018

As previously reported she was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, but overcame the disease and continued to tour and perform. After another bout with cancer this year, she canceled all of her public appearances, citing doctor’s orders.

Aretha’s family has since released a statement mourning the loss of the matriarch and the “rock of their family.” They also confirmed that she was suffering from pancreatic cancer.

"We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family," Aretha Franklin's family says in statement through her publicist.https://t.co/IMB7KF3OEU pic.twitter.com/0VKQ09It4F — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 16, 2018

We’ll miss you Aretha, R.I.P. to this legend.