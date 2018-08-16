R.I.P. ‘Queen Of Soul’ Aretha Franklin Dies At 76
- By Bossip Staff
The Queen of Soul has died. Aretha Franklin passed away today at age 76 in her Detroit home. NewsOne and Roland Martin confirmed the news today, August 16.
As previously reported she was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, but overcame the disease and continued to tour and perform. After another bout with cancer this year, she canceled all of her public appearances, citing doctor’s orders.
Aretha’s family has since released a statement mourning the loss of the matriarch and the “rock of their family.” They also confirmed that she was suffering from pancreatic cancer.
We’ll miss you Aretha, R.I.P. to this legend.