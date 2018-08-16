GUHHATL Masika Kalysha & Lil Mama Join WE tv Show Cast

Maska Kalyshia, Lil Mama & Kiymoi Leslie Join #GUHHATL

The rumors are true, Masika Kalysha’s officially part of the “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” cast.

WE tv confirmed today that the former “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star is joining the cast alongside two other newbies; Lil Mama and Kiyomi Leslie. If Kiyomi’s name sounds familiar it’s because she’s Bow Wow’s on-again/off-again boo.

A sneak preview also shows returning cast members Bow Wow, Ayana Fite, and Shaniah Dupri.

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta,” will premiere in October 2018.

The news comes after LHHH fans noticed that Masika was missing from Mona Scott Young’s cast and Masika teased them with the #WhereIsMasika hashtag.

Will YOU be watching “Growing Up Hip Hop” this fall???