Bye Beyotch: Gift Shop Wench Axed For Profiling Black Girl Shoppers In Jersey Shore

Black Girls Profiled In Jersey Shore Gift Shop

An employee who profiled a group of pre-teen girls excitedly perusing a gift shop at the Jersey Shore has lost her job. Video of the woman — “Linda D”. — surfaced online after a camp leader recorded herself confronting her for harassing the young black girls in her care.

“She doesn’t want the children to shop in her store because she said they have to be with a chaperone, they go get the chaperone and then she excuses all of our girls to leave the store because she doesn’t want them there.”

The camp leader, Attiya Barrett added that the incident brought the group to tears.

“The racist lady DID NOT WIN! My princesses left with poise and a lesson on their money is good money and shouldn’t be spent everywhere,” Barrett wrote. “Several cried on the bus on the way home. But ‘Linda D’ you didn’t break us! You didn’t win! These Proud Princesses of color were not moved by your banter!”

Jenkinson’s Aquarium boardwalk gift shop at Point Pleasant Beach in New Jersey axed the worker, according to the NY Post. They’ve released a statement over the incident saying:

“In our 90-year history, Jenkinson’s has always been and will continue to be the place where people from all races, religions, ages, genders and cultures are welcome,” Wolf said. “We are committed to fostering, cultivating and preserving our culture of diversity and inclusion. Jenkinson’s will also be conducting a diversity training program for its employees in the very near future to avoid this type of occurrence in the future.”

