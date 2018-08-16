Watch This Hilarious Homeless Man Steal The Show When He’s Asked To Star In A Rapper’s Music Video

Rapper Invites Homeless Man To Dance In His Video

JayDaYoungan is an up-and-coming rapper from Louisiana, who’s going viral for a sweet and hilarious moment he recently shared with a homeless man.

Jay was filming a new music video when he noticed the down-and-out fella, but instead of just giving him money like most people would, he invited him to dance in his video shoot. What ensued was pure hilarity.

While Jay was doing his thing, dude came out of nowhere and got his light feet going. Back flips and jazz hands happened—and if you pay close attention, you’ll see the guy had some thug passion ballet under his belt as well. Meanwhile, Jay managed to keep a straight face the entire time.

Now, fans are begging the rapper to keep the footage in the final cut. “Please let him stay in the video,” one follower wrote on Instagram. “This video bouta slap😂💯” another commented. We couldn’t agree more.

