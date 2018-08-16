At The Tender Age Of 60: Angela Bassett Flaunts Her BANGIN’ Bikini Baaaaaaaaawdy

Angela Bassett Shows Off Bikini Body

Angela Bassett is celebrating her 60th birthday today with a photo of her flawless figure.

The actress took to social media today to shout out her fellow Leos—while putting her BANGIN’ bikini baaaaaaaaaawdy on full blast.

When she’s not putting us all to shame with her incredible middle-aged assets, Angie’s encouraging fans to get in the gym so we can get abs like hers.

There you go girl! xoAng https://t.co/TfgxXYIEnW — Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) July 28, 2018

MESSAGE RECEIVED, MA’AM.

Angela also shares a 60th b-day with Madonna, who celebrated with this “almost birthday” selfie. Isn’t that interesting?

Happy B-Day Angela Bassett!!!