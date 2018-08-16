Untold Tales: A Gallery Of Iconic Aretha Franklin Stories And Moments You Might Not Know About
Untold Aretha Franklin Stories
Aretha Franklin has sadly passed away at the age of 76. While the news is undoubtedly tragic, it has brought out some of the most incredible stories that a lot of people didn’t even know about.
Aretha Franklin gave us the best voice of all time, some of the most incredible diva moments ever and a lifetime of stories that we still can’t believe.
So let’s take some time to mourn her but also celebrate the life she lived. Take a look at some of the best memories and iconic moments that you may not know about. RIP.
Well done, Queen.
This absolutely iconic performance from when she was just 22 years old.
Who can forget the time she killed it on Blues Brothers? In case you didn’t know, she wasn’t the director’s first choice but the stars demanded her.
The time she was all too real about who should and SHOULDN’T play her in a movie lol
LMAO
She sang “Precious Lord” for MLK’s funeral and it became one of the most impactful performances of any song in American history.
Never forget that she sang at the Obama inauguration.
Continue Slideshow
How she then had President Obama sing her praises and be awestruck by her presence
When she shaded the ever-loving drawls off of Taylor Swift
This.
When she offered to pay Angela Davis’ bail back in the day and gave us an iconic quote.
Aretha and her purse
This legendary drag