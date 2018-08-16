Terribly Troubled Teen Tries To Throw Girlfriend In Front Of Moving Train [Video]

Australian Teenager Caught On Camera Trying To Throw His Girlfriend In Front Of Moving Train

The Solar Eclipse has everyone bugging out this week, from celebs to everyday folks. One Australian teenager was caught wrestling his girlfriend, attempting to throw her in front of a moving Subway train. The disturbing footage was caught on CCTV camera last year, but it’s recently making it’s rounds on the Internet as the teen is due back in court this week.

According to Metro News:

Lucas Gary Narkle, 19, grabbed his girlfriend, aged 14 at the time, and tried to throw her into the tracks as a speeding train approaches. Narkle faced the South Australian District Court on Wednesday, after earlier pleading guilty to endangering the girl’s life. The court heard Narkle’s girlfriend was ‘holding on for dear life’ as he attempted to throw her into harm’s way.

Lucas was taken into custody following the incident and spent three months in prison. That was until he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in February. SMH.

However, the 19-year old is due back in court on Thursday for sentencing. Something tells us if he was Black, he would still be in prison — or worse.