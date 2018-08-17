R-E-S-P-E-C-K: Aretha Franklin’s Greatest (And Shadiest) Viral Videos & Memes

Aretha on Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/8u0pVhTyDk — kourtney j. (@THEROYALKOURT) August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin’s Greatest Social Media Moments

Legendary Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin passed away after an incomparable career that touched millions across the world while blessing us with some of the greatest, most iconic moments in shady diva history.

May we never forget that Aretha was also the Queen of Shade. 🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴 pic.twitter.com/0WyQUsOyfD — Jackie Hill Perry (@JackieHillPerry) August 16, 2018

Peep the Queen of Soul’s greatest (and funniest) viral video and memes on the flip.