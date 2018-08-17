R-E-S-P-E-C-K: Aretha Franklin’s Greatest (And Shadiest) Viral Videos & Memes
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Aretha Franklin’s Greatest Social Media Moments
Legendary Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin passed away after an incomparable career that touched millions across the world while blessing us with some of the greatest, most iconic moments in shady diva history.
Peep the Queen of Soul’s greatest (and funniest) viral video and memes on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo by Nomi Ellenson/FilmMagic