Funk Flex Sprinkles Dirt On Cardi B’s Name Once Again, Saying She Paid For Radio Play

The Petty Spinner Won’t Let A Bronx Girl Thrive

Cardi B once again had to address the haters when it came to her career and her shmoney.

The “Bodak Yellow” spitter apparently was being hit with rumors that she paid radio stations to play her records. The heat probably came after Funk Flex‘s interview with Nicki Minaj on Hot 97 this week.

Nicki talked about payola – the act of bribing someone of influence to promote a product — and the music industry was her main target.

She said that record labels pay people to say certain things or to promote certain artists. Check out her spill below:

Payola in the industry is not a reach. I'm glad this was discussed… pic.twitter.com/UH9wLIEQCw — .sam🥀 (@trulyrudesam) August 14, 2018

This definitely could’ve set Cardi off, especially since Nicki’s views got support from Flex — a man who’s come after Cardi in the past.

Hit the next page to watch what Cardi had to say about payola and then peep the response from Funk Flex.