New Tapes: Omarosa Releases Secret Recording Of Lara Trump, Says She Tried “To Buy My Silence”

Image via Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Omarosa Leakes New Recording Of Lara Trump

Omarosa Manigault is back on the media circuit just days after leaking her first of several alleged recordings that she has of the Trump administration saying devious and/or questionable things.

According to MSNBC, the recording reveals Lara Trump, Donnie’s daughter-in-law, offering Omarosa a $180,000 job in the 2020 re-election campaign after reading a New York Times article that suggested that she might leak information about the family business. Lara made it clear that if Omarosa accepted the job, that no damaging info could be made public.

Basically what amounts to a bribe, at least that’s how Omarosa see it:

In an interview with MSNBC’s Craig Melvin following the airing of the excerpts, Manigault Newman said the recording was proof of “an attempt” by the Trump team “to buy my silence, to censor me, and to pay me off.” Asked by Melvin if she saw it as “hush money,” Manigault Newman responded, “Absolutely.”

Peep the tape below.

Why would you have someone fired from your administration just to immediately hire them back to help with your re-election. How does that make any sense unless you’re trying to keep said person on your side?