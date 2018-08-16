Bad & Bewby: Meet The Stage-Scorching Boom Kack Snack On The Run With Beyoncé
I moved out to California 5 years ago with 1 goal……. TO DANCE FOR @beyonce 🐝 Last night I got to live my dream. There aren’t enough words to describe the feeling I felt on that stage! Soooo this is where I’ve been for the past 4 months 🤩💛✨💫 Haha!! Thank you @chrisgranted and @jaquelknight for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime. #beyonce #beychella #queen #queenb #coachella #2018 #livingthedream #livingmybestlife #dreamsdocometrue #dance #corbinhunter
Corbin Hunter Is Killin’ The Game
Fun fact: Beyoncé backup dancer/stand-in Corbin Hunter is baaae. Like, very bae. So bae, in fact, that we had to show her some love as she continues to scorch OTR II tour stages alongside Queen Bey.
Hit the flip to meet the backup boom kack snack scorching stages on Bey’s OTR II Tour.
