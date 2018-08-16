Bad & Bewby: Meet The Stage-Scorching Boom Kack Snack On The Run With Beyoncé

I moved out to California 5 years ago with 1 goal……. TO DANCE FOR @beyonce 🐝 Last night I got to live my dream. There aren’t enough words to describe the feeling I felt on that stage! Soooo this is where I’ve been for the past 4 months 🤩💛✨💫 Haha!! Thank you @chrisgranted and @jaquelknight for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime. #beyonce #beychella #queen #queenb #coachella #2018 #livingthedream #livingmybestlife #dreamsdocometrue #dance #corbinhunter

A post shared by Corbin Hunter (@certified_corbin) on Apr 15, 2018 at 10:37am PDT