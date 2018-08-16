LA Trainer Apolo-lies To Latino Contractor Who She Drenched With Hot Coffee: “I’m Not Racist”

LA Trainer Who Drenched Latino Construction Worker With Coffee Apologizes: “I’m Not Racist”

Rhonda Polon has been in hot water all week after a video of her drenching a Latino construction worker with hot coffee made its rounds on the Internet.

After being accused of calling Miguel Sanchez and his co-workers “Wetbacks” and saying that they were in the upscale condo “to steal stuff,” Polon retracted her disgusting comments, telling reporters,

“I’m not a racist. None of those things have ever come out of my mouth. I may have a temper at some points, but I am not a racist person.”

She also claimed that due to recent burglaries in her garage, she questioned why Sanchez and the other contractors were trying to gain access to the building when she saw them outside the gate.

KTLA reports:

Officers informed Sanchez of his right to request a private person arrest against Polon, which he declined since he wasn’t seriously injured from the liquid he claims was hot. He also added that he didn’t take any action because he feared it could affect his relationship with the company contracting him.

