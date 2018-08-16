You Can’t Be Serious: Faux News Says R.I.P. To Aretha Franklin…With Patti LaBelle’s Photograph

Image via Paul Warner/WireImage

Fox News Uses Patti Labelle’s Photo In Aretha Franklin Tribute

While the world is mourning the loss of Aretha Franklin, the folks at Fox News are being morons.

During their eulogy of the legendary singer they displayed this graphic on the screen…

MAGAs will say it’s photoshopped, so here’s the video of the broadcast.

F**k faux news. Far as we’re concerned they did that s#!t on purpose. ABCNews and MSNBC had full-on montages documenting Aretha’s life, these fools can’t even make a photo the the correct deceased Black woman. SMFH.