Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Brings Its Signature Neighborhood Flavor Back To ATL

Jack Honey’s Neighborhood Flavor Returns To Atlanta

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey brought its signature Neighborhood Flavor back to Atlanta for a fun-filled afternoon in the park that featured complimentary Jack Honey cocktails (curated by hometown bartenders), live music courtesy of ATL’s own Childish Major (and the world-famous WERC Crew), IG-friendly backdrops, painting stations, local vendors and games in the heart of midtown.

Neighborhood Flavor is a crowd-pleasing community cookout series that celebrates the nation’s most interesting, influential and unique neighborhoods by exploring how they shape and inspire those who call them home.

Make sure you visit www.JackHoney.com to learn more about the featured neighborhoods and remaining Community Cookouts.