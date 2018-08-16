Juelz Santana Pleads Guilty To Trying To Bring Gun On Airplane (Exclusive Details)

Rapper Copped To Gun Possession As A Convicted Felon

Juelz Santana faced the music today when he pled guilty to trying to bring a gun onto an airplane earlier this year, BOSSIP can reveal.

Accompanied by his lawyer Brian Neary, the rapper admitted that back in March, he tried to board a plane at Newark Airport in New Jersey with a loaded .38 caliber handgun – even though as a convicted felon it’s illegal for him to carry one, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

The “There It Go” artist pled guilty to the two felonies – possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon and trying to bring a loaded gun onto a plane – Thursday in New Jersey Federal Court in Newark, ending a bizarre court case that will likely put Santana behind bars.

TSA Agents discovered the gun in Juelz’s carry on luggage as he tried to board a plane to San Francisco for a club appearance. He fled in the airport a taxi but was arrested days later.

Juelz – whose real name is Laron James – now faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing Dec. 12, although he’ll likely get less than the maximum by pleading guilty instead of letting the case go to trial.