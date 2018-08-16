That’s Not Weed, Ya Know? 76 People In New Haven Connecticut Overdose On Synthetic Marijuana In ONE Day

Image via Wendy Galietta/The Washington Post via Getty Images

76 People Overdose On Synthetic Marijuana In New Haven

Wtf is WRONG with you people?!

According to report on NBCConnecticut, emergency crews responded to 76 overdoses in New Haven within 24 hours with several more calls coming in on Thursday morning.

Apparently people in New Haven like to smoke the synthetic marijuana known as K2 and its damn near killing them. Do they not have actual weed in Connecticut or something?

The calamity started Wednesday when 18 fell out on New Haven Green within a three-and-a-half hour period.

Again, why they couldn’t just smoke the kush like the res-…everybody else.

This wasn’t just a regular bad batch or whatever, it was reported that some folks went to the hospital two or three different times.

Pro tip: stop smoking that stupid s#!t.