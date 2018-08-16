It’s Official: Jill Scott & Estranged Husband Mike Dobson Divorced (Exclusive)

“A Long Walk” Singer Officially Splits From Husband Mike Dobson

Singer Jill Scott has officially parted ways with her partner Mike Dobson, BOSSIP can reveal.

Both Scott and Dobson were in court in Tennessee Thursday, where a judge OK’d their settlement agreement, apparently invalidating the prenup that Dobson challenged as part of the divorce.

The exes also signed the consent order, and the case was closed the same day and will not head to trial, court officials confirmed to BOSSIP.

The details of the settlement, including possible alimony and the division of their assets, were not immediately available.

We exclusively revealed that Scott filed for divorce from the City of Atlanta employee last year following 15 months of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and claimed that living with him would be unsafe. Dobson countersued her and alleged the singer had been cruel and intimidating before and during their marriage, and demanded their prenup be thrown out along with $500,000 in damages. Under their prenup, both sides agreed not to seek alimony, maintenance or spousal support, and a special provision that there would be no “marital property” generated from the union.

Details of their marital drama leaked out as the case made it’s way through the courts, including Dobson’s allegations that Scott locked him out of the family home, gave away his pet dog and refused to give him back his personal property. Scott meanwhile painted Dobson as a moocher who swiped robes from the hotels they stayed at, claims that Dobson has denied.

Both were barred from speaking publicly about the other, and the judge also issued a restraining order between them.

Scott’s lawyer said neither she nor the singer would comment. We’ve also reached out to Dobson’s lawyer for comment.