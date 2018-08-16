TV One To Honor Aretha Franklin With Two Tribute Specials Tonight

The world suffered a major loss upon the death of legendary soul singer and all around phenomenal woman, Aretha Franklin. Aretha, who passed away at her home in Detroit today at the age of 76, lived an amazing life. Her career in music spanned over 6 decades and her journey to stardom did not come without its share of ups and downs. For those who aren’t familiar with Aretha Franklin’s story and the legacy she’s built, TV One will be airing two very special presentations honoring the life and career of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

Tonight at 8/7c, tune in to TV One for “TV One on One: Aretha Franklin” as Urban One founder Cathy Hughes sits down with Aretha Franklin for a candid discussion about her life and journey throughout her amazing career.

Then join us at 9/8c for “Aretha: Frankly Speaking”, which will chronicle the professional and personal life of Aretha Franklin as told through Franklin’s trusted inner circle, her musical team, and her very own words.

While Aretha Franklin’s music topped the charts and became the soundtrack of American culture, she struggled with the reality of being a teen mom, losing her father to a violent home invasion and two failed marriages. Through rarely seen videos and photos, viewers get an insider perspective on the powerful impact Franklin had during the civil rights movement, the women’s movement and her influence on Martin Luther King, Jr. The one-hour special also features exclusive behind-the-scenes stories of iconic songs like “Respect,” “Natural Woman,” “Precious Lord” and “Pink Cadillac”.