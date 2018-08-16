Celebrity Seeds: North And Saint West Set Sail In Miami With Kim K And Auntie Larsa

- By Bossip Staff
Kim Kardashian curves vintage hot pink Chanel onesie Miami boat trip. cute kids North and Saint, OG crew Jonathan Cheban and Larsa Pippen. Dave Grutman's 'Groot boat Larsa's daughter Sophia Pippen, ABC's Dancing With The Stars: Juniors.

Kim K Brings North And Saint West To Miami

North and Saint West are currently living the high life, yachting aboard Dave Grutman’s boat alongside their mom Kim Kardashian West and her best friends Jonathan Cheban and Larsa Pippen as well as Larsa’s daughter Sophia.

Saint was seen rocking a white captain’s cap and a neon yellow shirt from KimYe’s kids line, North wore a teeny weeny yellow bikini which she covered with a hot pink shorts set that matched mom Kim K’s hot pink vintage Chanel onesie. The crew vibed out to Kanye’s hits and took photos aboard the boat.

Hit the flip for more precious pics.

If you see her IG story, Kim appeared to be annoyed by the paparazzi, but it seems like she couldn’t resist giving them exactly what they were there for.

Somebody knows her angles.

Sitting pretty…

North is getting so big!

You can tell she really idolizes her mom too. For the folks who have kids, do you enjoy dressing them up like you?

North and Sophia are already pros at this lifestyle it looks like.

Sophia is reportedly set to be on TV soon for ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars: Juniors”.

Sure looks like she is ready for the spotlight.

Kim and Jonathan spent a lot of time filming from their phones.

When you’re on vacation how important is it to capture your memories on film, vs. living in the moment and only taking a few select shots?

Looks like the “Miami OGs” as they call themselves spent some time scrolling the net too!

Just chilling on a boat, in the middle of a THURSDAY… Nope. We’re not jealous.

