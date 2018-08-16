Ella Mai Releases Latest”Ellasode” Following Essence Fest Performances

As we recently reported, international chart-topping superstar Ella Mai has been added to Bruno Mars 24K Magic tour alongside Boyz II Men, Charlie Wilson, and Ciara! As if this year hasn’t been lit enough for the young English songstress, she created a series of “Ellasodes” on Youtube for fans to follow her journey. Ella Mai takes us behind the scenes of her experience at Essence Fest in the latest Ellasode.