Richer Or Poorer: Shady Wedding Crasher Caught Trying To Steal $2300 In Gift Cards And Cash

Wedding Crasher Arrested For Stealing Gift Cards And Cash

The auDACITY!

A Fox5Atlanta report details a sticky-fingered wedding crasher who not only snuck into a ceremony she wasn’t invited to, she tried to walk off with thousands of dollars worth of wedding gifts!

Luckily, 15-year professional wedding planner Ashley Baber pays very close attention to detail and knew that something wasn’t right.

“She was holding a jacket in an odd manner, and the fact that she had a jacket, I mean it was 90 degrees on Saturday,” said Baber.

Jacket in the summer? Tell-tale sign of a psychopath.

Another wedding had been robbed by an uninvited guest at an Atlanta wedding earlier this year and Ashley was sent a surveillance photo of the alleged perpetrator from that wedding planner.

“The email said she had been seen at various weddings around town. When I realized this person was acting out of character, I made the connection that she looked similar to the photo,” said Baber.

Ashley pulled up on the lady, Kristina Dardo, and discovered she had envelopes stuffed in her pocket with $2300 in gift cards and cold hard cash. She was arrested and charged with felony theft.

All you can really say is…

SMH.