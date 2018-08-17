Barbie Blade: TMZ’s Van Lathan Confirms He’s Caught Footage Of Stabby Nicki Chasing Safaree Down With A Knife

Van Lathan Says There’s Video Of Nicki Chasing Safaree With A Knife

Nicki Minaj has already had quite a back and forth with ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels mixed up in the promo for her new album Queen. She’s called him all sorts of bums and thieves, while he’s fired back calling her unstable and even insinuating that she’s abusive.

Nicki seemed to sort of shrug it off when Safaree accused her of threatening his life with a stabbing/slicing incident some years ago, that resulted in the reality star being admitted to the hospital and lying about being suicidal to save the rapper from jail.

Remember the night you cut me and i almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn't take you to jail. When things like that start happening more Than once it's time to dip. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

Welp, if that wasn’t confirmation enough that Nicki was looking to take Safaree off planet earth whenever they had their domestic dispute…apparently there is video evidence of Nicki going into murder-mode on her ex-boo back in the day.

TMZ’s Van Lathan apparently took to Power 106.5 in LA earlier today to confirm that he himself had seen footage of Nicki running down on Safaree with a blade once upon a time.

As Van told the hosts:

“We’ve actually seen the video here at TMZ, back in 2014, that shows Nicki chasing Safaree with a knife. We should say, don’t know what happened after that. Couples get into it, sometimes things get heated. There’s no reason why you should be chasing someone with a knife, but we don’t know if Nicki actually stabbed him with a knife.”

Well, according to Safaree, he definitely got sliced, diced, and chopped with a knife by Nicki at SOME point, whether it was on that particular day or not.

SMH. Nicki really out here shanking her baes in arguments?

Splash/WENN/Getty