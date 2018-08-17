Redng Is Fundmtal: Here’s Why Toni Braxton’s Aretha Franklin Tribute Is Getting Clowned Up And Down Twitter

She may have deleted, but Toni Braxton’s iconic google image search shall live forever pic.twitter.com/Cy8hjBsYnV — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) August 16, 2018

Toni Braxton’s Failed Aretha Tribute

We all needed a good laugh yesterday after the news of Aretha Franklin’s passing spread around. The Queen of Soul’s legacy is indisputable and the amount of love we have for her can’t be quantified. But you know how we do…we need some way to turn tragedy into laughter to help us cope. Thank goodness for Toni Braxton.

The R&B legend (and Birdman bae…for some reason) tried to send out her own tribute to the legend and included a picture of herself, Aretha, Whitney Houston and Clive Davis, unfortunately, as you can see in the above pic, she also included the search terms for those names. And, boy, did she spell all of those names horribly wrong.

“arthrea franklin, toni bracton, whitney hoistin, clivrs dsvis party” Birdman clearly gave Toni Braxton lean before she searched for an Aretha Franklin pic. pic.twitter.com/tmj70yeOnC — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) August 16, 2018

Was she falling asleep while she typed? Was Birdman typing for her? What the hell is going on? Twitter took noticed and just like that we were all laughing again. In a way, Toni gave us all a bit of reprieve from the sadness. So we hope she takes this all in good fun because that’s what it is. Peep the funniest reactions to the big mishap…