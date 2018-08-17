Seven Days Of Fail: BOSSIP Presents The 10 Biggest Losers Of The Week Vol. 1

1 of 11 ❯ ❮

Losers Of The Week Vol. 1 The L comes for us all eventually. Every week there’s someone, somewhere catching epic Ls and we at Bossip are here to chronicle those losses. With that in mind we decided it’d be a good idea to help you keep track of the biggest Ls of the week with this brand spanking new feature: The Biggest Losers Of The Week. Without further ado, peep some of the biggest catchers of losses this week and hope they don’t make the list next week. *prayer emojis*

10. Mariahlynn – She came for Nicki Minaj. The Barbz came for her and even got her phone number in the process. There’s no way this ends well.

9. America – 45 is still President, right? Right. Expect this every week until he’s gone.

8. Amara La Negra – She sent out a super pick-me IG pic about cleaning up for her man and Twitter let her have it.

7. Toni Braxton – She tried to send Aretha some condolences and ended up being the butt of all of Twitter’s jokes because she spelled like she passed out mid-typing.

6. Tyrese – He finally came out with what we already know: he’s broke. Maybe he can apply to be The Rock’s intern or something.

5. Dru Hill – How the hell do you photoshop kicks on someone? Did he wear green socks? Why did he need photoshop? We need explanations.

4. Tyga – He was minding his damn business when the Nicki/Safaree feud turned into people clowning him about his hairline. Dude was just eating his lunch. Cold world.

3. Issa – No, not Issa Rae, but Issa from Insecure. She spent the first episode of season 3 on the couch listening to her ex smash random women to smithereens and having nightmares in her Left. She can’t convert her kitty into a better life?

2. Jeremih – He got kicked off of his own tour. Read that sentence again. How does that happen?