So Sad: Keyshia Cole Cries Out To Drug Addicted Mom Frankie — She’s Relapsed Again

Keyshia Cole Tries To Reach Mother Through Instagram Cry For Help

Keyshia Cole is trying to keep her spirits up while her mother Frankie still battles drug addiction. The singer took to instagram to let her mother know she has her in her heart. According to Keyshia’s post, Frankie has gone missing to “the streets” and folks are offering prayers in the comments that Frankie find her way to her family and sobriety.

“@keyshiacole This was 2 1/2 years ago. Every time my mom relapse, it breaks my heart more than it’s already been broken. I’m hoping if any of u are dealing with a family member who’s battling with drug addiction, that you, yourself are learning how to cope with the struggle of it all. And all the pain it brings to see a loved one constantly relapsing. See them go back to the streets Because that’s what they’re used to, or would rather be. I really miss you! And will always love u #FrankTheBank”

So sad. Hopefully this will be a breakthrough. Last year, Keyshia similarly vented on twitter about her mom’s addiction struggle.