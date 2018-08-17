Slaycation: Kimmy Cakes Whips A Ferrari And Neon Tresses With Larsa Pippen In Miami [Photos]
Kim Kardashian And Larsa Pippen Take Miami Streets By Night
Who says you can’t make your kiddies happy and slay with your girlfriend all on the same trip? Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen are doing both in Miami this week. During the day, the mommies hosted a group outing, setting sail in the Miami waters. Bestie Jonathan Cheban was on deck too and a few others to set off the fun times.
Kimmy Cakes wore this hot pink Chanel onesie for the occassion. Captain Saint and Northy-poo weren’t too far behind.
After the kiddies went to bed, Larsa and Kimmy were cutting up Miami Beach in not one, but TWO luxury drop top vehicles. Hit the flip to see their night time looks.
Kim rocked a silver-metallic mini dress, and lucite heels while approaching Prime 112 restaurant on Ocean Drive. Larsa showed off her cakes in a cerulean number. Are you feeling these get ups???
Kimmy also changed her hair up from her brunette daytime look, to neon tresses. Interesting. Reportedly the famous and wealthy bangers hit up Story Night Club in Miami Beach after their luxe dinner at Prime 112. Kimmy also traded in her white Ferrari for a neon Lambo to match her hair.
