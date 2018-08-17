Get Well, Sis: NBA Youngboy’s Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend He Abused On Instagram Live Crying With Suicidal Thoughts [Video]
NBA Youngboy is going back and forth to court still for putting hands on his alleged soon-to-be baby momma, Jania. The other night, Jania took to Instagram to talk about how depressed she is of late saying she has “nobody.” NBA has been spotted with other women out in L.A. and it looks like he left her high and dry, surprisingly, right? Janie has since responded to the cry for help saying she’s bouncing out of social media for a minute. Turn the page for full video and more…