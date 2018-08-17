Hi La’Britney: Meet The Petite Bawwdy Banger Ready To Pounce On Lyrica Next #LHHH Episode

Meet Love & Hip Hop Hollweird’s La’Britney Franklin

On Monday night’s #LHHH’s episode, we were slightly introduced to Detroit native La’Britney.

A singer and dancer, La’Britney came through to show her sincere respect for Teaira Mari then b-lined right towards A1. Now don’t get it twisted, she wasn’t trying to holler…L’Brit was just trying to make some money moves, but that doesn’t seem to sit well with A1’s wife, Lyrica in the future…

Here is La’Britney:

Doesn’t she remind you already of a few women on the cast?

She's fine, spicy and ready to takeover Hollyweird