Hi La’Britney: Meet The Petite Bawwdy Banger Ready To Pounce On Lyrica Next #LHHH Episode

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Araya Diaz/WireImage)

Meet Love & Hip Hop Hollweird’s La’Britney Franklin

On Monday night’s #LHHH’s episode, we were slightly introduced to Detroit native La’Britney.

A singer and dancer, La’Britney came through to show her sincere respect for Teaira Mari then b-lined right towards A1. Now don’t get it twisted, she wasn’t trying to holler…L’Brit was just trying to make some money moves, but that doesn’t seem to sit well with A1’s wife, Lyrica in the future…

Here is La’Britney:

Doesn’t she remind you already of a few women on the cast?

She’s fine, spicy and ready to takeover Hollyweird, hit the flip for more of La’Britney.

He must’ve had forgot that he was fuckin wit a bawse ‼️🤭 🌐 #FWU

A post shared by La'Britney (@labritney_) on

Detroit bitch and u know I’m boss’d up Style @kloapparel

A post shared by La'Britney (@labritney_) on

Ain’t Nothin to a real one.

A post shared by La'Britney (@labritney_) on

La’Trendsetter 🤷🏽‍♀️🌐 @61.mm 📸

A post shared by La'Britney (@labritney_) on

Detroit raised me, my hustle saved me #LaBritney 🌐 📸 @bokehgod

A post shared by La'Britney (@labritney_) on

    #WCW 😍 @labritney_ #DetroitRapNews 📰

    A post shared by Welcome To Detroit (@detroitrapnews) on

    @labritney_ wears “Lorayne” in #Navy #ConfidentInKLo

    A post shared by @ kloapparel on

    Looking 4 The Haters Like💅🏽👀 @Labritney_

    A post shared by La'Britney FanPage💅🏽 (@labritneyfp) on

    Simply Stunning!😍💯 @Labritney_

    A post shared by La'Britney FanPage💅🏽 (@labritneyfp) on

    Always Gonna Prove These Hoes Wrong💯💅🏽 @Labritney_

    A post shared by La'Britney FanPage💅🏽 (@labritneyfp) on

     

    #LaBritney x @elleusa #ElleUsa

    A post shared by La'Britney (@labritney_) on

     

