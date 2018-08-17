Young Thug Arrested For Felony Gun Possession During Album Release Party

Image via Splash

Young Thug Arrested For Gun Possession During Album Release Party

Damn, Slime…

TMZ is reporting that Young Thug was arrested in Hollyweird during his album release party. Thugger Thugger was celebrating not only his new music, Slime Language, but also his birthday at a Los Angeles Dave & Busters when the boys in blue busted him.

It’s unclear how the police became aware of the multiple weapons that Thug and his crew were packing.

A Twitter user captured footage of the rapper being escorted to a police cruiser by several officers.

Thug was charged with possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle and is being held on a $35,000 bond.

