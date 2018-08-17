Watch Robin Thicke’s Son Bring Vanilla-Tinged Falsetto To An Aretha Franklin Song [VIDEO]

Robin Thicke Honors Aretha Franklin With Clip Of Son Singing “Amazing Grace”

It seems Robin Thicke is continuing the legacy of vanilla soul one way or another, and this time, it’s manifested in his son with Paula Patton.

Eight-year-old Julian Feugo Thicke dished his creamy falsetto to “Amazing Grace,” a song Aretha Franklin covered on her iconic live gospel album Amazing Grace.

Julian’s performance was back in May, but Robin figured it’d be a good time to post the video on Instagram in light of Aretha’s recent passing.

Lil’ Julian even resembled his dad with his performance wardrobe — complete with white jeans and alligator slip-ons.

Hit the next page to watch the second coming!