In White Folks News: Ellen DeGeneres Is Launching A Fashion Line With Walmart

Walmart Has A New Line Coming With Ellen DeGeneres

Walmart announced on Wednesday that they have plans to team up with comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres to launch a women’s fashion line, which is the superstore’s latest attempt to deepen its roots into the apparel space.

The line is going to be titled EV1, and it will feature almost 60 items, ranging from denim, tees with some famous Ellen quotes, accessories and footwear–and of course the line with be affordable, with every single item mentioned priced at $30 or less. Walmart’s head of fashion, Denise Incandela, also said in her blog post that the line would welcome new items seasonally with the same criteria listed above.

This brand new partnership is likely in an effort to help Walmart recover lost ground against Amazon and others in the rapidly growing fashion category. If Walmart succeeds, the move could advance its effort to access younger and more affluent millennial customers who usually don’t shop at Walmart to begin with.

The retailer announced that the multiyear fashion partnership with DeGeneres would kick off on September 10–which is also when the women’s line debuts on Walmart.com and in more than 2,300 stores.

Walmart is the largest clothing retailer in the United States, and many people have noticed that they have been upgrading the apparel section in its stores with things like improved displays, open floor plans, and better fitting rooms.

Back in February, the store launched four private-label clothing brands to boost sales in the category. In November, Walmart tied up with department store operator Lord & Taylor by offering it dedicated space on Walmart.com, another big push to garner more attention from younger shoppers.

Walmart also acquired several small online brands including Shoebuy, Modcloth and Bonobos last year to boost growth in the clothing and accessories business.

Shoutout to Ellen on the new clothing line–will you be checking it out?