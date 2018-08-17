Watch John David Washington Correct Interviewer After He Calls Him The Son Of Denzel Washington [VIDEO]

John David Washington Clip Uplifting Mother Pauletta Goes Viral

John David Washington is currently on a press run promoting his new film ‘BlacKkKlansman’ and this clip from his interview with Craig Melvin has gone viral – and rightfully so!

John David Washington calling out the interviewer for the erasure of his mother, Paulette, is the best thing on the internet. Y'all better put some respect on the spine of the Washington family. Even Denzel mentioned she was the head of the family bruh. pic.twitter.com/KjCzfU6WPT — boqor riya. (@hausofriya) August 16, 2018

Tell us you didn’t tear up or get chills watching that! We just love the respect and honor he showed his mother with his comments. It says a lot about how he was raised and how he sees BOTH of his parents. God bless the Washingtons. Check out the full interview below:

Gotta love it. Have y’all seen ‘BlacKkKlansman’ yet? From what we hear it’s Spike Lee’s greatest film!