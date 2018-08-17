Watch John David Washington Correct Interviewer After He Calls Him The Son Of Denzel Washington [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

John David Pauletta and Denzel Washington all talented performers pianist celebrity kids

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

John David Washington Clip Uplifting Mother Pauletta Goes Viral

John David Washington is currently on a press run promoting his new film ‘BlacKkKlansman’ and this clip from his interview with Craig Melvin has gone viral – and rightfully so!

Tell us you didn’t tear up or get chills watching that! We just love the respect and honor he showed his mother with his comments. It says a lot about how he was raised and how he sees BOTH of his parents. God bless the Washingtons. Check out the full interview below:

Gotta love it. Have y’all seen ‘BlacKkKlansman’ yet? From what we hear it’s Spike Lee’s greatest film!

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1661830/watch-john-david-washington-correct-interviewer-after-he-calls-him-the-son-of-denzel-washington-video/
Categories: Celebrity Seeds, Hollyweird, New Movie

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus