Watch John David Washington Correct Interviewer After He Calls Him The Son Of Denzel Washington [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
John David Washington Clip Uplifting Mother Pauletta Goes Viral
John David Washington is currently on a press run promoting his new film ‘BlacKkKlansman’ and this clip from his interview with Craig Melvin has gone viral – and rightfully so!
Tell us you didn’t tear up or get chills watching that! We just love the respect and honor he showed his mother with his comments. It says a lot about how he was raised and how he sees BOTH of his parents. God bless the Washingtons. Check out the full interview below:
Gotta love it. Have y’all seen ‘BlacKkKlansman’ yet? From what we hear it’s Spike Lee’s greatest film!