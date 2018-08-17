Harlem Deli Deputy Decked In The Face By Bald Brotha In An Alleged Hate Crime [Video]

“Are you Arabic?” “Yes.” Attacked. Police need your help identifying this man who they say punched a bodega clerk in the face in East Harlem. Full story @ 11 on @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/Iiiupy3lii — Ken Buffa (@KenBuffa) August 17, 2018

Watch: Arab Deli Clerk Punched In The Face By Guy Who Asks His Ethnicity

Folks are just out here snuffing people these days for no valid reason, huh?

An East Harlem Deli clerk was punched dead in the face by a customer who asked “Are you Arabic?” — and the whole ordeal was caught on surveillance camera.

The New York Daily News reports:

A recording shows a bald man with the beard, wearing a backpack as he strolls by the East 116th St. deli. The recording shows him stop suddenly and enter the store. He’s then seen outside the shop taking a fighting stance — fists up, legs bent, bouncing on his toes.

Police are still looking for the suspect.