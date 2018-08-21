Retro Thirst Alert! Here’s What The Baddest ’90s TV Hosts Look Like Now
Finest ’90s TV Hosts In 2018
We’re baaaack with another nostalgia-fueled retro thirst alert! This time, we’re serving you all the flyest (and finest) ’90s TV baes, babes and baddies for you to re-swoon over (or wonder what happened) decades after sizzling our TV screens.
Hit the flip to see what your fave ’90s TV baddie looks like now.
Rachel Stuart, Planet Groove
Whew lawd, Rachel was baaaaad. Never forget.
Idalis, MTV VJ
Ananda Lewis, Teen Summit
Big Lez, Rap City
Downtown Julie Brown, Club MTV
Daisy Fuentes, MTV Top 20 Video Countdown
Alison Stewart, MTV News
Serena Altschul, MTV News
Rolonda Watts, Rolonda
Gabrielle Dennis, Teen Summit
Feature photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic