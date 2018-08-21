Retro Thirst Alert! Here’s What The Baddest ’90s TV Hosts Look Like Now

- By Bossip Staff
Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Finest ’90s TV Hosts In 2018

We’re baaaack with another nostalgia-fueled retro thirst alert! This time, we’re serving you all the flyest (and finest) ’90s TV baes, babes and baddies for you to re-swoon over (or wonder what happened) decades after sizzling our TV screens.

Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Rachel Stuart, Planet Groove

Big Lez, Rap City

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Downtown Julie Brown, Club MTV

    I spy with my little eye something white that begins with the letter P 🐾

    A post shared by Daisy Fuentes Marx (@daisyfuentes) on

    Daisy Fuentes, MTV Top 20 Video Countdown

    Voted. #election2016 #vote #useyourvoice

    A post shared by Alison Stewart (@iamalisonstewart) on

    Alison Stewart, MTV News

    Serena Altschul, MTV News

    #happy but #feelingblue! #royalblue #smile

    A post shared by Rolonda Watts (@rolondawatts) on

    Rolonda Watts, Rolonda

