Black Girl Magic: Kandi Burruss Is Launching Her Very Own Kandi Koated Cosmetic Line

Kandi Burruss Is Launching A Makeup Line

Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Xscape legend Kandi Burruss is expanding her business empire once again. On Monday, she shared behind the scene footage for her new makeup line, Kandi Koated Beauty.

“I’ve been grinding ya’ll.” Burruss wrote under an image on Instagram. “I’ve got a new makeup line coming out called #KandiKoated!!!”

“We’re really excited about the line. We worked with Kandi over the past year in selecting colors,” said Nadine Thompson, the president of Bedroom Kandi.

She continued on to say, “We’ve got a fierce line with beautiful bold blues and blacks, and bright oranges and reds. We’ve got a nude collection for a nice range from light, porcelain skin tones to expresso, beautiful chocolate browns. And we have an everyday line called Lip Service — regular colors that you might wear to work every day.”

According to Bravo–Kandi’s home for RHOA–the cosmetic line is all cruelty-free and will include a large variety of eyeshadow, eyeliners, lipstick, lip gloss and lip liner pencil. It will have a full range of face products including blush, bronzer, illuminating powder and BB cream.

For the time being, the beauty brand will only be sold through Bedroom Kandi Boutique Parties this fall–no stores or online platform just yet.

Take a look at some of the products that will be available along with the packaging in a post from the Kandi Kosmetics Instagram page below.