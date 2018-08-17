NY State Senator Jesse Hamilton Proposes Hate Crime Charges For White People Who Call Cops On Innocent Black Folks

Image via Erik McGregor/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Senator Jesse Hamilton Proposes Hate Crime Charge For 911 Calls Against Blacks

It’s about time. Enough is e-damn-nough!

New York State Senator Jesse Hamilton had the police called on him by an white Trump supporter (who appears to be an immigrant, go figure) while he was handing out campaign flyers in Brooklyn.

A Trump supporter called the police on me today, my crime was speaking to constituents about immigration and Trump's racist policies. The pattern of targeting Black men and women for being Black and alive in the communities we all share has to stop.#LivingWhileBlack pic.twitter.com/Lmq4MGH8kB — Jesse Hamilton (@SenatorHamilton) August 10, 2018

According to NYPost, after this video ended, the unidentified woman called 911 on Hamilton and his staffer. The NYPD showed up to tell this rotten jar of egg whites that the senator had not violated any laws.

Senator Hamilton is now advocating for fortified legislation that will make these #PermitPatty, #PoolPatrolPaula and #BBQBecky type incidents a hate crime according to Patch.

“That’s gonna be a hate crime,” Hamilton said. “This pattern of calling the police on black people going about their business and participating in the life of our country has to stop.”

Another local politician couldn’t agree more.

“You shouldn’t have your life put in danger due to ignorance,” said Anthony Beckford, the leader of a local copwatch patrol unit who is currently running for State Assembly District 42.

We are SO here for this. Lock them up! Lock them up! Lock them up!