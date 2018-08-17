Stop It, Wypipo: Caucasian Website Gentrified The Silk Press, Renaming It “Glass Hair” And, ENOUGH!
Marie Claire’s “Glass Hair” Post Gets Dragged
In they TRIED IT again news, so called beauty publication Marie Claire has turned an already trendy style in Black beauty into a “new instagram trend”. MC is saying that these examples of a silk press bob are a new trend called “glass hair”.
*Tries not to give their website any traffic*, but inside the post they’re actually crediting Kim and Khloe Kardashian as one of the “glass hair” pioneers.
It’s laughable but folks are really LIVID at the audacity. For YEARS black women have been silk pressing their natural hair, weaves and wigs. And that’s just NORMAL women getting their hair laid at the salon. If you want to talk Black celebrity women, there are PLENTY to choose from…
Heck! Even Katt Williams used to rock a mean silk press. Black women really have questions for Marie Claire about where this “glass hair” trend started.
Hit the flip for more.
