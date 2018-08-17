Stop It, Wypipo: Caucasian Website Gentrified The Silk Press, Renaming It “Glass Hair” And, ENOUGH!

Marie Claire’s “Glass Hair” Post Gets Dragged

In they TRIED IT again news, so called beauty publication Marie Claire has turned an already trendy style in Black beauty into a “new instagram trend”. MC is saying that these examples of a silk press bob are a new trend called “glass hair”.

Glass Hair Is the Instagram Trend You're About to See Everywhere https://t.co/L6h72mSdrA pic.twitter.com/wniE0X6H4l — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) August 16, 2018

*Tries not to give their website any traffic*, but inside the post they’re actually crediting Kim and Khloe Kardashian as one of the “glass hair” pioneers.

They’re even crediting the Kardashians 😭😭💀 pic.twitter.com/fadEpl0c5n — ill eat the cake (@annaheaux) August 17, 2018

It’s laughable but folks are really LIVID at the audacity. For YEARS black women have been silk pressing their natural hair, weaves and wigs. And that’s just NORMAL women getting their hair laid at the salon. If you want to talk Black celebrity women, there are PLENTY to choose from…

Heck! Even Katt Williams used to rock a mean silk press. Black women really have questions for Marie Claire about where this “glass hair” trend started.

When are y’all going to stop stealing trends from black women, and then falsely give credit to white women? “Glass hair,” literally, what? 🤦🏾‍♀️ — Quiana Fulton (@thequianafulton) August 17, 2018

