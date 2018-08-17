Slayyy Kaaangs! FashionNovaMEN’s Latest ‘Hoe Clothes’ Are Here For Masculine Man Yams

FashionNovaMen Encourages Buyers To “Free The Nipple”

FashionNovaMen’s highly anticipated line has been out for a few months, and it’s filled to the brim with fashionable wear for your Man-Crush Monday.

Most recently the brand promoted “hoe clothes”, hilariously parodying the hoards of men who said they wanted to dress like Insta-baddies in form-fitting, trendy attire.

You wanted hoe clothes. Time to free the nipple, my guys🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/fs1bJ2cdjP — FashionNova (@FashionNova) August 17, 2018

In case you’ve been living under a rock Fashion Nova’s the brand that’s been around for over a decade and boasts 2 day-shipping for all domestic orders and 5-10 business days for international orders.

Their men’s line that dropped in June boasts influencers like Jeremy Meeks…

Safaree….

and The Game.

Tell you MCM to free the nipple and buy some FashionNovaMen.

