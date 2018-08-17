Mary J. Blige Set To Star In The New Season Of MTV Series ‘Scream’

Mary J. Blige Is Starring In Next Season Of MTV’s Scream

It looks like the upcoming third season of MTV’s series Scream has added a big name to its cast.

Oscar-nominee and Grammy-winner Mary J. Blige will be part of the limited series’ ensemble when it makes its long-delayed return later in 2018, according to an exclusive report via The Hollywood Reporter.

Blige is going to play a character by the name of Sherry Elliot, the mother of lead character Deion Elliot, played by RJ Cyler. This is going to be her first acting role following her Oscar-nominated turn in Mudbound.

The series will feature an entirely new cast this time around as it pivots from the ongoing continuity of its first two seasons in 2015 and 2016 to an anthology format. Season three will run as a three-night, six-episode event, which is down pretty sizably from 12 episodes for its second season.

The format change also comes with a creative overhaul that includes a new showrunner, The Vampire Diaries’ Brett Matthews and a new executive producing team which includes Queen Latifah, Shakim Compere and Yaneley Arty of Flavor Unit Entertainment. Matthews is also acting as an EP, along with Wes Craven (director of the Scream movies), Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Marianne Maddalena and Cathy Konrad. Maggie Malina and Dana Gotlieb-Carter are executive producers for MTV.

The third season of Scream is set in Atlanta, Georgia and centers around Deion, a star running back for his high school football team. Throughout the course of the season, we will follow him as his tragic past comes back to haunt him, threatening both his plans for the future and the lives of his friends.

The cast for season 3 of Scream also includes Keke Palmer, Tyler Posey, Tyga, Giorgia Whigham, Jessica Sula, C.J. Wallace and Giullian Yao Gioiello.