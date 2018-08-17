WELP! People Think A Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef Is Inevitable After An Ornery Onika Said THIS

Here we go again…

Nicki Minaj Accused Of Shading Cardi B AGAIN

Yes, people are STILL fueling the rumors of a Nicki Minaj x Cardi B beef for the 1 millionth time, and yes, Nicki’s shutting it down—with a little shade.

During “Queen Radio” Thursday, Ebro asked Onika about beefs including hers with Remy Ma. He also added that he never imagined that Nicki and Cardi would “go down that path” and the clearly irritated rapper clapped back claiming that she had no IDEA she and Cardi even had beef.

“I never saw you and Remy heading in this path,” said Ebro. I never saw that. I never saw you and Cardi headed in this path. I never saw that. And do you believe these things are fixable? Because women in rap are having a time right now, at least a lot of… “Can we please move on, Ebro? C’mon!” said Nicki. Honestly, let’s go. If you know me, you would know the answer to the first question. Like, give me a f****g break.

“Now, I didn’t know Cardi and I had an issue, but I guess we do since you’re saying it and other people are saying it…,” said Nicki. “To me, she may have taken an issue with things that I’ve said, but I’m not going to bite my tongue,” said Nicki. “You gotta have thick skin. People talk s*** about me all the time […] You can’t expect to be liked and loved and praised all the f*** time. Give me a break. You coming into the wrong game if you expecting people to kiss your a** and suck your d*** all day, come on!”

Nicki Minaj on Remy Ma and Cardi B… she said what she said. PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/BntSzX9N3N — Princess 👑 (@blondebarbx) August 16, 2018

Well damn, Cardi shouldn’t expect people to “kiss her a**”?

Mind you, this all comes after fans noticed that on her “Hard White” track Nicki claims she never had to strip to get the “pole position.”

“Uh, I ain’t never played a hoe position/I ain’t ever have to strip to get the pole position/Hoes is dissin’? Okay, these hoes is wishin’/You’re in no position to come for O’s position.”

Do YOU think there’s a beef brewing or is this just another case of the public trying to force a feud???

