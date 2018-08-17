Thou Shall Not Slander Tevin Campbell: A Look Back At The Saaanger’s Best Vocal Moments

For some reason, people don’t give Tevin Campbell the respect he deserves.

When his name was suggested to honor the late Aretha Franklin in a tribute, writer Luvvie Ajayi shut it down like computers.

Someone suggested Tevin Campbell to sing at Aretha's tribute. Under what rock did they pull that name from? — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) August 16, 2018

Black Twitter and T. Campbell stans banned together to drag the author for disrespeckin’ the legend.

No Tevin Campbell slander shall prosper . — Wale (@Wale) August 17, 2018

Luvvie – *Disrespects Tevin Campbell* Tevin Campbell fans – pic.twitter.com/EbSbfqp3lH — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) August 17, 2018

Tevin Campbell is one of the greatest vocalists to come out of the 90’s. what we NOT gonna do, is deny his greatness. and he’s STILL singing PERFECTLY. — ✨In Charge of the Girls✨ (@UrLeadingLady) August 17, 2018

But don’t sleep on the greats, young grasshoppers. Artists like Tevin Campbell were poppin’ way before some of our faves were even thought of.

Hit the flip to check out some of his best vocal moments.