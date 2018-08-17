Thou Shall Not Slander Tevin Campbell: A Look Back At The Saaanger’s Best Vocal Moments
- By Bossip Staff
For some reason, people don’t give Tevin Campbell the respect he deserves.
When his name was suggested to honor the late Aretha Franklin in a tribute, writer Luvvie Ajayi shut it down like computers.
Black Twitter and T. Campbell stans banned together to drag the author for disrespeckin’ the legend.
But don’t sleep on the greats, young grasshoppers. Artists like Tevin Campbell were poppin’ way before some of our faves were even thought of.
Hit the flip to check out some of his best vocal moments.