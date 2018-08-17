Plump Pound Cakes: Jeannie Mai Is Still Packing Healthy Pounds On Her Petite Frame
Jeannie Mai’s Healthy Bawwwdy Gains Are GOALS
Jeannie Mai looks GREAT! She’s dedicated herself to making healthy weight gains and her skin, face and cakes are glowing because of it. The Real Daytime host was spotted at a recent beauty conference in LA. Although she’s dressed down, you can see her healthy bawwwdy peaking through.
It's THE most empowering support to read all of your messages about my weight gain journey. I'm shocked that so many of you are genuinely interested, (& sorta scared like I was 😣)! What I can tell you is that there's nothing like saying YASS to carbs, YASS to healthy fats, watching your fem curves fill out (yes ur tummy will too, yes them thighs…don't hate- it's part of the hunnnayy process), but THEN you customize your shape with HEAVY WEIGHTS💥 Yes..it's hard ass work. But Mai Fam, I PROMISE IT FEELS SO GOOD. Left side is me in 2016, weighing about a buck. Me on right is today, at a healthy 120 lbs. And still going..ha 🥞. Alot of you asked about the foods I eat, so I've shared in story highlights a specific 7 day eating plan to give you an example for MY WEIGHT & what works for me (again this is for ME. Check with your trainer to make a plan for u!) And did u notice I started to post more workout videos so you can see my technique? Lmk if my posts help and tag me in your journey so I can cheer you on 💪🏼! Major thank you to @Shape magazine for our interview (see link in bio) and for always motivating women to live our best lives. Reading it made me emo ..in all the best ways to see how far I've come. Creeping into my #40swithFinesse #strongisthenewsexy #Maimotivation #tuesdaytransformation (& shout out to jeans with da streeetchhhh…hole got bigger but ay 👀)
Great food is like great sex. The more ya have, the more ya want 😍 Thank you @eatstk for always making Mai dinner parties the best date night with ppl I love 💖💋💖 (PS if you've never been to #eatSTK u MUST get the 12 hour braised short rib, truffled carpaccio & the maple glaze STK donuts..yet hunnnnnnnnnnnay👌) see delish IG story #aboutlastnight
Enough fashion pics- lesssee what really makes an woman look good💋 My summer travel has made it bananas to keep up with my workouts, but since my MIND and HEALTH are the ONLY ways I can enjoy what God puts on Mai plate, #MeTime Comes First!!!!!! 👉🙋🏻♀️👈 You can get a workout in ANYWHERE. Stairs, a brisk walk..NO excuses. @ladyloftus is my trainer in #NY helping me to maintain my body with heavy weights since I've paused on my weight gain goal (Bikini season yo…let's not get crazy😂). Push yourself today Mai Fam. If you feel lazy or doubtful, perfect! THAT be the gasolina to Push Your Potential!! Strong is your new Sexy 💦 See Story @liftonicnyc #MaiMotivation #JeannieinNY