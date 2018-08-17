Smooth Skin Secretz: Jhené Aiko Walks Us Through Her Daytime Makeup Routine With Vogue [Video]
Jhené Aiko always looks like a flawless beauty with or without makeup, and now we get to find out some of her secrets.
The singer took us on a trip through her everyday makeup routine, speaking on color correcting and other tricks of the trade.
Watch the video below to find out her simple routine for a sultry daytime makeup look.