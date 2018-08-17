R.I.P: Friend Who Found Bobbi Kristina Drowning In Bathtub Dies From Drug Overdose

Bobbi Kristina’s Friend Dead After OD’ing On Bathroom Floor

We are sad to report that Max Lomas, the friend who found Bobbi Kristina near death as she overdosed on drugs in a bathtub, has passed away from a drug overdose as well. According to authorities who spoke to TMZ, “Max was at a friend’s home Wednesday and went to use the restroom.” When Max “didn’t come out for a while,” the friend grew concerned and went to check on him.

“Our source says Lomas was found unresponsive on the floor in the bathroom with a syringe near his body. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died,” the site reports.

Back in 2015, it was Max who found Bobbi Kristina face-down and unresponsive in a tub. While speaking to PEOPLE Max recalled the incident, telling the publication “I saw her there and I picked her up out of the water and laid her on the ground. I saw the color of her face and that she wasn’t breathing. I called for Nick [Gordon] and called 911.”

According to the medical examiner, who made the results of her autopsy public, Bobbi eventually died from being immersed in water, as well as drug intoxication. It was strange that Bobbi’s death was so similar to that of her mother’s. As we all know, Whitney Houston was found dead in a tub at the Beverly Hilton in California and the coroner’s report showed that she accidentally drowned, with cocaine use and heart disease contributing to her death.

We hope this is a real lesson to all those reading—seriously, say “no” to drugs. May Max, Bobbi, and Whitney rest in peace.