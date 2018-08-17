Heaven Sent: Passionate Black Woman Convinces Sista On Bus To Leave Abusive BF [Video]

Black Woman Helps GF Leave Abusive Relationship

This video of a woman encouraging another going through an abusive episode is incredible.

In the clip, the first woman, Mesha had witnessed a man hitting on his GF, a lady named Breauna and encouraged her to not take the abuse. Mesha told Breauna to not leave the bus with her boyfriend of continue that cycle of abuse. Breauna listened and she even gave an update on facebook saying she left the guys for good.

Peep the clips, as posted by twitter user Ashley Yates.

This is one of the greatest acts of love and compassion I’ve seen in a long time. This is a Black love, in action. Mesha witnessed a man physically assaulting his partner, Breauna, on a public bus in Baltimore and intervened on the spot. pic.twitter.com/op9CE5jW6o — ashley yates (@brownblaze) August 15, 2018

This is what community care looks like. Mesha made sure Breauna’s abuser left and let her know that she can leave and be ok while sharing her own story. If you don’t love Black women this hard, do better. Mesha set the example for what it looks like to protect Black women. pic.twitter.com/8WwarUUhHd — ashley yates (@brownblaze) August 15, 2018