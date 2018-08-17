Heaven Sent: Passionate Black Woman Convinces Sista On Bus To Leave Abusive BF [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Black Woman Helps GF Leave Abusive Relationship
This video of a woman encouraging another going through an abusive episode is incredible.
In the clip, the first woman, Mesha had witnessed a man hitting on his GF, a lady named Breauna and encouraged her to not take the abuse. Mesha told Breauna to not leave the bus with her boyfriend of continue that cycle of abuse. Breauna listened and she even gave an update on facebook saying she left the guys for good.
Peep the clips, as posted by twitter user Ashley Yates.