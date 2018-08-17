Pure Comedy: Here’s Why Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Made Fun Of By The Kids On The ‘Black-ish’ Set [Video]

Tracee Ellis Ross Talks Black-ish Season 5

Tracee Ellis Ross stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to talk about her life shooting season 5 of the ABC’s hit series Black-ish.

While on the couch, Ross mentions that all of the kids on set with her often make fun of her for multiple things, which includes her not being up to date on current music like Lil Uzi and all of his peers. Beyond that, Tracee says she also gets made fun of for her texting ettiquite, because she types paragraphs–which the kids on the show deem to be “too much.”