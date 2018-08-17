Girl You Know I, I, I : Jeremih Talks Teyana Taylor Tour Turmoil And Says She Got Mad Over Chicken Wings

Jeremih Says He Doesn’t Like The Way Teyana Taylor Spoke About Him

We could have sworn Jeremih said he wasn’t going back and forth with folks but, the singer gave an interview to Power 92.3 in Chicago discussing the abrupt ending to his #LaterThatNight tour with Teyana Taylor and DaniLeigh. Teyana Taylor accused the singer of sabotage and diva antics, but Jeremih insists her claims are unfounded.

We thought it interesting that he mentions helping her write the album AND helping “her boss” Ye with his album. We were interested in hearing what fans of both Jeremih and Teyana Taylor felt about Jeremih mentioning how he was raised with women so he “knows how to get along” with women. Also — he comments saying he doesn’t know if Teyana is bipolar but suggests something is going on with her.

We’re just wondering — does he have a publicist somewhere because that minute-long clip could definitely set off a few fuses and Iman Shumpert already told him what’s what.

Oh and Jeremih didn’t stop there. He addressed the fact that both tours he’s had since J. Cole’s have fallen apart and spoke in detail about things that happened on his tour with PartyNextDoor.

More specifically he says that pepper spray was put into his machine and he couldn’t breathe. What do you think about Jeremih’s attempt to defend himself?

Jeremih wasn’t alone in his defense… One member of his camp also took to Instagram to deny the claims that water was put on stage in attempt to sabotage Teyana.

Crazy @teyanataylor ruined Jeremih’s backdrop on the first day of tour in Atlanta and we let that slide. That was the first day. She complained about food, we fed em out our own pockets. Next show she tells the crowd to leave the venue to go to her meet and greet after she gets off stage (leave before Jeremih performs), we ain’t trip. Now she blaming J for X, Y, Z and the sh*t jus ain’t true! Why and how would we put water on the stage to hurt you WHEN WE ARENT EVEN IN THE BUILDING YET WHEN YOU GO ON!!! Dani performs, then Teyana, then Jeremih; how and why th fu** would Jeremih put water on ur stage?! U fell because u fell and nobody laughed at u – but dont make up shit jus cuz u mad! Fu** we look like tryna hurt somebody’s mother?! These lies jus goin too far now

So… Do you think Teyana is done talking about the situation? Or will she clap back again?

Oh and who do you believe?