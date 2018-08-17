Holy Traptrimony: 2 Chainz And His Longtime Love Kesha Ward Are Reportedly Tying The Knot This Weekend

2 Chainz And Fiancée Kesha Ward Are Getting Married This Weekend

2 Chainz and Kesha Ward are tying the knot!

According to an exclusive report from Page Six, the rapper and his longtime girlfriend/fiancée are getting married this Saturday in Miami, in front of a select group of family and friends.

The College Park native and his Mrs. will reportedly say “I do” in front of approximately 75 people at the luxe Villa Casa Casuarina, the old Versace mansion known for its over-the-top glamour. A source told Page Six that while the wedding will be the epitome of an intimate affair, the reception will take place in another location in order to allow for more people.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are among the few people expected to be in attendance, which explains why Kim was seen driving around Miami last night with her matching neon Lamborghini and wig. Both rappers have been friends and collaborators for years, even posting photos together at “family dinners” this time last year when Ye was staying out of the spotlight following an extended stint at the hospital.

2 Chainz proposed to his longtime girlfriend back in May while the two were on the red carpet steps of the Met Gala.

She was there A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on May 13, 2018 at 1:47pm PDT

The couple already have three children together, and 2 Chainz has always referred to Kesha as his “wife” despite any apparent lack of an actual ceremony in the past.

Chainz originally proposed all the way back in 2013 at the BET Awards, but the pair reportedly never actually got hitched that time around.

This upcoming ceremony on Saturday is sure to be something spectacular, and if 2 Chainz has anything to say about it, it will probably be a very fashionable and extravagant affair.

Congratulations to the happy couple!